M.anifest releases new music video for MasterCard Foundation covid awareness campaign

M.anifest is a Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter

In order to aid in efforts to subvert the COVID-19 virus, the MasterCard Foundation started an awareness raising campaign.



That campaign was brought to the general public through radio and traditional media, as well as through Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.



Lending his enormous platform and musical talents to the campaign, M.anifest, together with the MasterCard Foundation, has released a music video for his song It’s Up To Us.



The song is an anthem, no doubt. However, it also addresses the state of things in light of the COVID pandemic. The MasterCard Foundation campaign’s themes of collective responsibility and adherence to safety protocols are put across by the God MC through his masterful delivery.



Watch the video below:





