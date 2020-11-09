Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: 3 News

M.anifest, Joselyn Dumas join hands with MasterCard Foundation to increase coronavirus awareness

Joselyn Dumas, Actress & TV Host

Ghanaian musician, M.anifest and Actress & TV Host Joselyn Dumas have joined hands with the Mastercard Foundation to drive awareness on COVID-19 as part of the ongoing public awareness campaign dubbed #ItsUpToUs.



The Foundation launched the Ghana leg of the #ItsUpToUs campaign in August with radio and social media activations aimed at promoting public safety by encouraging adherence to the World Health Organization and Ghana Health Service safety protocols.



The campaign among others encourages the Ghanaian public to wear masks when outside their homes, to practice physical distancing in public spaces, regular handwashing with soap and water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers as part of measures to prevent infection.



M.anifest and Joselyn Dumas are throwing their weights behind the campaign by leveraging their platforms to encourage Ghanaians to take personal action to protect themselves, their families and communities.



Aside from posting preventive measures on their social media platforms, the duo are staring in some educational videos depicting the right way to mask up, physical distance among others.



The two celebrities are also helping fight stigmatization of COVID-19 survivors as part of the campaign.



Have you seen any of the videos staring Joselyn Dumas and M.anifest yet? Catch a glimpse HERE



To further amplify the campaign and message, M.anifest has dropped a song dubbed It’s Up To Us on COVID-19, its impact on our lives and the importance of following the protocols set in place to combat this virus. Be one of the first to listen HERE



As part of the wider campaign, the Mastercard Foundation has launched a website to provide WHO-recommended preventive measures as well as up to date information on case counts across Africa. You can access the site via www.covidhqafrica.com



