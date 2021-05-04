M’ViTim set to release his second song titled 'Mpaebo'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Timothy Vincent Mensah, Contributor

Mensah Vincent Timothy, also known as M’ViTim is a Christian worshipper passionate about having an intimate relationship & walk with the Holy Spirit.



He released his debut single “Wo Di M’anim” in 2020, a year after he was featured in Mega Praise Choir’s debut single “Osefata”.



His debut single, “Wo Di M’anim” which emphasizes the leadership and guidance of the Holy Spirit blessed many homes after it was released on many digital platforms and was also aired on Ghana Broadcast Corporation’s radio station (Uniiq FM) and other radio stations like Onua Fm, Radio Univers, and many others.









M’ViTim will be releasing a spirit-filled song titled “Mpaebo” (Prayer) in a few weeks to come.



He describes the song as a “Melodious Prayer”. The upcoming song, “Mpaebo” is centered on stirring up the love and relationship between an individual and the Holy Spirit.



It is a prayerful song that draws a Christian’s attention to the reason for his existence; to walk in God’s Way and also speak God’s Word to mankind.



The song which is produced by Danny Grant Andoh and Official SammyKeyz is scheduled for release on May 14, 2021.



The song will be available on all digital platforms for streaming and downloading.