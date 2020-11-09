Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

Lyte, Rhoy evicted from Mentor

Lyte and Rhoy have been evicted from the show

Lyte from Team Bessa and Rhoy from Team Edem have been evicted from the Mentor reality show.



The two were evicted Sunday, November 8.



The stakes are higher than ever in the competition as two contestants were bottom-placed after the votes on Sunday.



Fourteen contestants thrilled the audience with amazing RnB songs with 12 making it to the next stage of the competition. Sunday night’s performance had an incredible opening as the contestants did ‘Lean On Me’ by Bill Withers.



Lyte, from middle zone, performed ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston as she got a standing ovation from the studio audience.



Propped for his jacket and attitude on the stage, Hyndu did a rendition of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’.



Alicia Keys’ ‘Falling’ was performed by Zara from Team Bessa.



The Sekondi sensation, Semanhyia’ got the audience on its feet as he did a rendition of Akon’s ‘No matter’.



Gibichris on the piano performed ‘How Do I Breathe’ by Mario.



With a little stage and a little more rapping, Don Ryhmer did a rendition of ‘Ghetto’ by Akon.



Grooving the audience and getting high praise from the judges, HD performed ‘Stand By Me’ by Ben E. King.



Netty beautifully performed Tony Braxton’s ‘Unbreak My Heart’.



Kweku Bany got the crowd on their feet as he did Rihanna’s ‘Wild Thought’.



Sena Vocals brought his vocal prowess to stage as he did ‘Rise Up’ by AndraDay.



All hail the queen Abyna Morgan as she dressed up like a queen to perform ‘Someone Like You’ by Adele.



Ayeyi came to the stage sparkling like a diamond and she performed Rihanna’s ‘Diamond’.



Xnaiq lit the stage with his dance moves and rap skills as he performed ‘Let Me Love You’ by Mario.



Giving us a split at the end of his performance, Rhoy did ‘Survivor’ by Destiny Child.



At the end of the performances, Semenhyia won the Star Performer for the Night award, making it twice in the competition for him.



The night also had a guest performance by dance hall and reggae artiste Epixode.





