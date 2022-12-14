Lyrical Joe to crown successful year with new song “Blessed” featuring Darkovibes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian rapper Joseph Gamor, popularly known as Lyrical Joe, is set to release his last song of the year, titled “Blessed,” featuring Darkovibes.



The song would be released on Friday, December 16, 2022.



The tongue-twisting rapper, Lyrical Joe, made this announcement on his social media handle, where he posted a flyer of the new jam.



Lyrical Joe, who is the reigning Best Rapper of the Year, said in an interview that the song “Blessed” seeks to reflect on a stellar musical journey in 2022.



“Well, this is my last song for the year, and when I reflect on everything that has happened to my life this year, I can only count myself as a blessing.



“I am dropping the song in December because it is a celebration song, and it is my way of crowning my year with joy and also giving fans something to jam to in this festive season,” he told GNA Entertainment.



Lyrical Joe further stated that he featured Darkovibes on this new joint because of his unique craft and needed his magic touch on his song.



“I expect this song to bring nothing but joy to every good music consumer out there, and hopefully it performs well,” he added.



Lyrical Over the years, Joe has dropped some groundbreaking singles, including “Self,” “5th August 5,” and “5th August 6.”