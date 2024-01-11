Lynx Entertainment's St. Lennon unveils Drill-infused track 'Show Working'

Music of Thursday, 11 January 2024

At a press soiree in Accra on Thursday, St. Lennon, an artist under Lynx Entertainment, unveiled his new drill-infused track, 'Show Working.'



The song is more than just a musical release; it carries a profound message aimed at motivating the youth to strive for excellence and visibility in their endeavors.



Explaining the inspiration behind 'Show Working,' St. Lennon opened up about his personal journey and the transformative impact of joining Lynx Entertainment. He admitted to previously attributing the delay in his progress to external factors. However, a pivotal shift occurred in his mindset after becoming part of the dynamic Lynx Entertainment family.



"I used to blame people for my delayed progress. I worked but despite the work I had put in, the narrative was same," St. Lennon shared. "But after encountering Lynx Entertainment, I decided to work harder and make my efforts visible enough."



The core message of 'Show Working' lies in the artist's belief that showcasing one's efforts is key to attracting support and opportunities.



St. Lennon emphasized the need for individuals to take control of their journey, asserting, "You should do something for someone to notice and decide to come on board. Whatever you’re doing, you have control of yourself and not what people are doing. I need to show what I can do for you to see and decide to assist me. So, you for show working."



The singer reiterated that 'Show Working' serves as a powerful anthem, urging every young person to strive for excellence and toil diligently to ensure their talents and hard work are noticed and celebrated.









