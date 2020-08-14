Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020

Lynx Entertainment moulded us, we’re grateful – DopeNation

DopeNation, music group

Hiplife duo DopeNation say their former record label, Lynx Entertainment, exposed them to vast knowledge and experience of the music business.



Recounting how their music journey has been, they told Prince Benjamin on Class91.3FM’s Class Drive show on Thursday, 13 August 2020, that it has been a bumpy ride.



They explained that the journey has not been smooth sailing because they were not well-equipped with how to position and monetise their brand, adding that signing on to Lynx Entertainment showed them the way.



According to the 'Zanku' hitmakers, a year with Lynx Entertainment taught them a lot.



They said: “Our music journey has been full of blows and we’re taking it. With how to mould ourselves into getting to the corporate entities and how to get our money and channelling our craft into getting money and all that. I think, gradually, we're still learning and that is one main reason why we joined Lynx Entertainment.”



“They [Lynx Entertainment] came into the picture to elevate the brand to that level. We also got to learn how to prep the brand in a way that even when you're not making music, a company can just approach you and express interest in working with us. So, with Lynx, we learnt a lot. We are still learning and by God's grace, now we can charge some good money,” they added.



The identical twin brothers, Twist and B2, have since wowed Ghanaian music lovers and Africa with smash hits such as 'Zanku', 'Naami', 'Eeish' and 'Confam' featuring AMG Medikal among others.



Before their blossoming music career, they were popular for quality sound production.



They have the production credits of songs like 'Kpuu Kpaa' by Shatta Wale, 'Poison' by the late Ebony Reigns, 'Wow' by Joey B. featuring EL and 'Forever' by Eazzy Mildred Ashong featuring Mr Eazi among others.



In January this year, DopeNation was adjudged the Best Duo in the Soundcity MVP Awards.



In 2019, they were nominated for the New Artist of the Year category of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



They are currently promoting their latest single, 'Thank God', featuring Kofi Kinaata.

