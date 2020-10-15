Entertainment of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Lydia Forson shocked by speed with which security for MPs was approved

Actress Lydia Forson has told Ghanaians who will kill for politicians to be aware of the fact that they are selfish and will do anything to better their fortunes while the country suffers.



After the death of the Mfantseman Constituency Member of Parliament(MP) after being attacked by suspected armed robbers, the debate for security for lawmakers resurfaced.



Parliamentarians from both sides who have never agreed on any policy came together in their call for security because their lives are at risk.



The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery heeded to their call and has since deployed 200 Policemen to provide security for them.



The Interior Ministeraddressing the press said the government is targeting 800 security personnel for Members of Parliament and they will be expected to be running a day and night shift system.



Reacting to this, actress Lydia Forson said although she’s not against the provision of security personnel for Parliamentarians, she expressed shock at the speed with which both sides of the divide agreed on the provision of security personnel for Parliamentarians because if it was an issue of national interest it would have taken years.



She said “I’m not against MP’s getting protection, if it’s what they need. But I want you to note how quickly they find solutions when it’s in their best interest”.

