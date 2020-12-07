Entertainment of Monday, 7 December 2020

Lydia Forson lauds EC over a smooth voting process

Actress Lydia Forson has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) following what she described as the smooth electoral process in the December 7 elections.



Eligible voters in the country are currently casting their votes to elect a president and Members of Parliament to manage the affairs of the country for the next four years.



“I just finished voting. The process was smooth, easy and I didn’t spend more than 15 minutes there. Very impressive. How was your experience been so far?” she wrote.





