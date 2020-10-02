Lydia Forson is first Ghanaian People’s Choice Awards nominee

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS ???? Mama, I made it on E! It’s been so hard keeping this to myself for weeks but I’m soooo excited to finally share it! Today I become the first Ghanaian to be nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star Category - yes- E! I went from watching E! News to being The News! Just when I think I’m done, my ancestors smile down on me and say, “not yet”. Thanks to everyone who’s continuously shown me love throughout my career, especially on those days when I didn’t believe I had loved. Voting lines open today and you can vote via pca.eonline.com/af or on Twitter using the hashtag #lydiaforson #africansocialstar Let’s WIN THIS!!! Please share and VOTE ???? (link in my bio) ** you can for up to 25 times each day until voting closes. cc @eentertainment @eonlineafrica