Lydia Forson first Ghanaian to be nominated for this E! People’s Choice Awards category

Lydia Forson has been nominated in Africa Social Star Category of the E! People’s Choice Awards

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson is making history as the first Ghanaian to be nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards in the Africa Social Star Category.



She is going against some of the other big stars on the continent.



They include Sho Madjozi, Zozi Tunzi, Wian, Dimma Umeh, Thuso Mbedu, Karl Kugelmann and Elsa Majimbo.



Now that she is the first Ghanaian to secure a nomination in this category, you can also help her to become the first Ghanaian to win it!



The official voting window is from 1 October to 23 October.



You can vote either on Twitter or on their website, pca.eonline.com.



Persons can vote up to 25 times per day, for Lydia’s category, per method (voting website and Twitter).



On 15 October, the votes will count as double, equalling up to a maximum of 50 votes per category, per voting method.



To vote for Lydia on Twitter, simply post about Lydia with the hashtags #AfricanSocialStar and #LydiaForson.



Make sure your account is a public account, at least for the duration of the voting, so that your votes can be counted.



Let’s help her win for Ghana!

