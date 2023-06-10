Luta Gh meets Rocky Dawuni ahead of his new release 'Hustle'

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: LivenewsGh

Ghanaian sensational Reggae and Afrobeat artist Lutagh has met Grammy award winner Rocky Dawuni ahead of his new release.



Born Luther Mac Larnyoh has been off the music scene for some time and is now set to release a new song titled “Hustle” on June 16, 2023.



In the course of preparation for his yet-to-be-released song, he got in touch with the well-known Grammy winner Rocky Dawuni at the Boomplay office this week.



Rocky Dawuni received him well and gave him the advice to keep his head up and focus on doing what he is doing and he knows and believes things will be okay with his coming back.



Lutagh will release “Hustle” next week and it will be available on all streaming platforms.