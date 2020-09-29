Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Lumba has no bad song, he’s incomparable – Dada Hafco

Highlife musician Dada Hafco

Highlife musician Dada Hafco has described Daddy Lumba’s level of lyricism as unparalleled.



He is of the view that the legend, has for years, proven to be a pillar in the music space with his composition of songs.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on lessons that could be learnt from Lumba’s music journey, Dada Hafco indicated that his ‘senior’ has churned out songs that are well composed and produced ever since he [Lumba] announced his presence in the Ghana music space.



“I’ve listened to almost every Lumba album, I almost know how to sing all of them… I don’t think Lumba has a bad album or a bad song,” he proclaimed.



“One thing I love about Lumba is his lyrical dexterity. If you’re talking about lyricists in Ghana, Lumba will be up in the top five. The way he weaves his words… he’s incomparable.”



Dada Hafco who recently released ‘Are You Your Boyfriend's Girlfriend’ after the successful release of ‘Yebewu Nti’ and ‘Our Story’ mentioned that Lumba has been a source of inspiration to him.



“We have looked up to people like him to be able to get to where we are. Even up to today, if I’m writing music, I listen to some of the old folks and Lumba is one of them. I listen to be able to structure my music and go about a difficult top,” Hafco disclosed.



“May God give him long life and prosperity,” he added.



Lumba is 56 years today and is being celebrated by music fans. Some have taken to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to shower him with congratulatory messages while others have prayed for God’s blessings upon his life.



Persons who once took photographs with Lumba are flaunting them while others flood social media platforms with pictures from his performances. Radio stations have not been left out of the celebrations as quite a number of them are playing his songs back to back.









