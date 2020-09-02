Music of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Luigi Maclean, others for TK Zion Ministries’ ‘I Will Follow Him’ album launch on Sept 20

play videoThe event will host live performances by gospel acts Luigi Maclean and Minister Perppy

Ghanaian gospel Minister and Evangelist, TK ZION, will launch his latest album on September 20, 2020.



The album titled ‘I Will Follow Him’ will be launched online on all T.K Zion’s social media platforms with live performances by gospel acts Luigi Maclean and Minister Perppy.



The spirit-filled album featured Pepertual Tsahey also known in showbiz circles as Perppy, 2019 National Gospel Music Awards Female Vocalist winner.



Known in real life as Mr. TK Amenyah, TK ZION said the inspiration to write this song came after the President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump, and the President of the Republic of Ghana President Nana Addo’s declaration of National Day of Prayer, to seek God’s healing hand to be placed on those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



TK ZION explained further that he had a revelation that, God heard the fasting and prayers that were made, but it is now left for us to follow the prophetic direction that came. According to the revelation of the gospel musician, H. E. President Nana Addo has made a great attempt to receive Devine intervention from God to eliminate the challenges that Ghana faces financially, including the COVID-19 pandemic, by the laying of the foundation for the construction of the National Cathedral (New Temple) with the stone from Israel, which fulfils the Biblical prophecy in Haggai 2:9



[Isaiah 60:5,11 and 16] [Haggai 2:9]



But due to the bloodshed on our land which is continuously before the nation Ghana in the spiritual realms, as represented in our national flag as ‘Red’, keeps holding back our heavenly supply. This is the same reason why God never allowed David to build him the Former Temple.



[ 1 Chronicles 28:2-3]



In view of this, God has instructed that the flag of Ghana should be changed. According to TK ZION, the new flag of Ghana is almost the same as that of Israel, just that, that of Ghana has the Black Star of the African Freedom in its heart. God has chosen Ghana as a light to the world, and through Ghana, God is about to liberate the African continent.









