Lucy is the female version of Lucifer – Avraham Ben Moshe

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Leader of Common Sense Family, Avraham Ben Moshe, has disclosed that Lucifer is not an evil name and can be used contrary to what Christians make it seem.



According to him, Lucy is simply the female version of Lucifer, but Christians are ignorant about this and are preventing people from calling themselves Lucifer.



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Nsem Pii’ show, he said, “The same way the female version of Daniel is Daniella, Lucy is the female version of Lucifer but people have been made to think otherwise so they don’t use it.”



A search on peer review websites however revealed the meaning of Lucy as “light” as its derived from the Latin name Lucia which also means light and relates to brightness, brilliance and glow.



According to www.letslearnslang.com , the name Lucy symbolizes a person who brings light and illumination into the lives of others. This meaning represents the qualities of warmth, guidance, and hope. Lucy is a name that has been used for centuries and has a rich history of being popularized by Saint Lucia, a Christian martyr who was known for her kindness and generosity.



This contrary knowledge was read to Avraham ben Moshe live on radio and in his response, he mentioned that, Lucifer is not a bad name either and therefore the fact that he claims Lucy is the female version of Lucifer doesn’t mean Lucy is a bad name.



He believes the name Lucifer has been misinterpreted by Christians, and now that he’s exposing people to know the truth they hate him because people hate the truth.



“Knowledge is power. They are just names and anyone can use them but Christians have made it look otherwise. Someone’s name on Facebook is now Satan because of me, and people are not afraid of answering to the name Lucifer because of my teachings,” he emphasized.



