Lucky Mensah fears for Ghana if Mahama is re-elected

Lucky Mensah, highlife musician

Highlife musician Lucky Mensah is of the opinion that if Ghanaians want calamity to befall them again like in the John Dramani Mahama regime, then they should vote the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into power in the 2020 elections.



The musician said the sufferings under the Mills-Mahama administration should not be repeated because that would spell doom for the nation.



Lucky Mensah made the call on Sunday, August 9 in an interview on Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare.



Recounting what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done for the past three-and-half years, Lucky Mensah explained that the Free SHS, the uninterruptible electricity supply and the One-District-one-Factory should guarantee President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another four years.



He said in Twi: “Prof [John Evans Atta] Mills disappointed me because he said in his campaign that he was going to reduce fuel prices when he wins power, but he came and increased the fuel prices.”



He said “his governance was on a slow pace that was why I advised myself”.



On the former president, John Mahama, Lucky Mensah said “if we want dumsor back, then we should vote for Mahama because I ran away to Canada because of Dumsor”.



“I was a baker and the electricity issue affected me. I spent a lot on electricity so I had to relocate to Canada. I spent one year in Canada so I came and changed my mind on National Democratic Congress(NDC) and Mahama”.



He said, “Nana Akufo-Addo said he would do Free SHS and he did not disappoint me. He said dumsor will stop…I have not seen it again ever since the NPP won power and that alone should warrant another four years”.



“Electricity is now partially free. Water is also free. We had dumsor when we were paying huge bills and now he is giving us free. But we were paying more bills then even though we had no electricity supply”.



The musician noted “that is why we are giving [the sitting president] another four years so that even if he has not done some of his promises, he will do it in the next four years”.



Creative industry



He recounted that in the former President Mills era, the creative industry was given some funds but these funds were not used for the benefit of the beneficiaries.



He said President Akufo-Addo has some policies for the creative industry so he will complete it in his next four years.





