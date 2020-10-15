Entertainment of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Love conquers all' - Praye Tietia shows unconditional love for his wife

Selly Galley and Praye Tietia

Selly Galley, a TV Presenter, and fashionista was yesterday labelled as a "horror face and a barren woman" by a female fan when she posted a photo of herself with no make-up on her Instagram page.



The lady identified as Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie according to Selly has been constantly verbally abusing her on her verified Instagram page.



Addressing the issue for the first time, Selly Galley-Fiawoo rained curses on the Instagram user for calling her a "barren woman."



Selly who couldn't hold back her pain dared God to hear her cry and bring misfortunes on the Instagram user.



The curse post has since gone viral with many celebrities showing support to the TV Presenter.



Taking to his Instagram page, Cartel Big J, also known as Praye Tietia of Praye music group fame has shown his unconditional love and support for his wife, Selly Galley.



Posting a picture of his wife on his verified Instagram page, he wrote "Love conquers all," followed by different heart emojis.



See his post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.