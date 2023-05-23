Love and red flags: Beware when his actions contradict his words

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Love can be a beautiful and fulfilling experience, but it's important to pay attention to the actions and behaviours of your partner.



Sometimes, words alone are not enough to determine the depth of someone's feelings.



If your partner claims to love you but consistently exhibits certain behaviours, it might be time to take a closer look at the situation.



Here are three red flags to watch out for:



He is slow to do anything that concerns you:



Actions speak louder than words, and if your partner constantly shows reluctance or hesitancy when it comes to doing things for you or with you, it may indicate a lack of genuine interest or commitment.



A loving partner should be eager to make you feel special and prioritize your needs. If you notice a consistent pattern of your partner being disengaged or unenthusiastic about your desires, it could be a sign that their love is not as deep as they claim.







He doesn't defend you in front of his friends but does so secretly: A partner who truly loves and respects you will stand up for you in various situations, including when it comes to defending you in front of others.



If your partner fails to support you or remains silent when their friends or acquaintances disrespect or belittle you, it raises concerns about their commitment and loyalty.



Pay attention to how your partner reacts in social settings. True love means having your back both publicly and privately.







He hasn't asked about your family and what they think of him if he is serious about you: When someone is genuinely interested in building a future with you, they should be interested in understanding and connecting with your family.



Family plays a significant role in many people's lives, and if your partner hasn't shown any curiosity about your family or what they think of him, it may indicate a lack of long-term commitment.



A loving partner should make an effort to build relationships and create a harmonious connection with your loved ones.







In conclusion, it is crucial to remember that every relationship is unique, and communication is key. If you notice these warning signs in your relationship, it's important to have an open and honest conversation with your partner.



Express your concerns and give them an opportunity to address the issues. Sometimes, misunderstandings or lack of awareness can be resolved through dialogue.



However, if your partner consistently disregards your feelings or fails to make positive changes, it may be necessary to reevaluate the relationship.



Love should be accompanied by actions that demonstrate care, respect, and a genuine commitment to your happiness.



Ultimately, you deserve to be with someone who not only says they love you but also shows it through their consistent actions and behaviours. Don't settle for less than the love and respect you truly deserve.







