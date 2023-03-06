Lordina Mahama marks 60th birthday with intricate fashionable designs

Entertainment of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lordina Mahama, the former First Lady of Ghana has once again lived up to her reputation while marking her 60th birthday on the same day Ghana turned 66.



Mrs. Mahama in an Instagram post shared by her husband, Former President John Dramani Mahama shared pictures of his wife in three separate outfits, all made from beautiful lace fabrics.



The first outfit was a striking red lace dress, complete with a matching headwrap and accessories.



The second outfit featured black lace fabric with white stripes, which Mrs. Mahama paired with statement jewelry, including a bold necklace and earrings.



The third outfit was a black lace dress with intricate designs, paired with elegant accessories some social media users were quick to praise Mrs. Mahama's impeccable style, with many praising her elegant and fashionable outfits.



The birthday celebration comes after the former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, on March 4, 2023, gifted Ampoma and Bodom communities in the Bono East Region with water supply systems to solve the long-standing issue of water scarcity in the area.



Mrs. Mahama, who hails from both Ampoma and Bodom, decided to provide these communities with mechanised borehole systems to serve the two separate areas.



This gesture is in line with her philanthropic work through her foundation, the Lordina Foundation, which has been dedicated to improving the lives of Ghanaians, particularly women and children, through various initiatives.



In a post on her social media pages, Mrs. Mahama expressed her joy in being able to give back to her hometowns on her special day.



She wrote, "It was an honour to gift the Ampoma and Bodom communities with water systems on my 60th birthday. As someone who was born and raised in these areas, it is heartwarming to see that these communities now have access to clean water."















