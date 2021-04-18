Lord Paper speaks on how new artistes can ‘blow’ in Ghana

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian Afrobeats musician, Lord Paper, has tipped upcoming artistes on how to become successful in their music career.



The ‘Dzigbordzi’ hitmaker highlighted at least three factors that can make an artiste successful; namely, having a unique identity, social media presence and perseverance.



In an interview with YFM’s Brown Berry on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, he advised: “You need to have a certain style that is different and unique enough to stand out for people to identify. You can’t be like anyone else. So if you have something interesting and unique, it is very easy to blow in Ghana.



Secondly, you need to push very hard. If you drop and you don’t receive the attention, keep dropping. On social media, it will be easy for some people to identify you and if they love you they will post you and if someone posts you, there will be a few people who will see you and love you. We have examples of Bosom P Yung, Asaka boys, etc”.



Lord Paper was optimistic that the Ghanaian music industry is growing and as such “new doors have been opened for new talents to show their killer vibes”.



Ghanaian musician Lord Paper became famous when he released his debut controversial single and video Awurama in 2016. The song has been criticised over the sexually explicit content of the music video.