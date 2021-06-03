Lord Paper apologises to Atinka TV's Nana Adwoa Annan

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian soul, afro beats and hip-hop musician, Michael Takyi-Frimpong, popularly known as Lord Paper has apologized to host of Atinka TV’s Saturday Entertainment Programme, E-City, Nana Adwoa Annan for failing to show up on her show.



This was after the screen bubbly presenter spoke about how hurt she was by Lord Paper’s attitude during an interview on Zylofon FM, with Host, Sammy Flex.



According to Nana Adwoa, after releasing one of his singles, which focused on women, she called Lord Paper two weeks before time to arrange an interview with him, of which he promised to be present.



She said subsequently, she called the Rapper to remind him of the interview which he agreed to honour.



Even on the day of interview, Nana Adwoa said Lord Paper assured her of coming, but unfortunately, "He did not even wake up from bed".



But during the interview, Lord Paper took to his social media handle to express how he regrets his action.



In his apology statement, Lord Paper wrote, “Oh wow! I sincerely don’t remember this but I apologise for the inconvenience truly.”