Look ‘beyond the package’ to find a better partner – Mrs Wengam

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Wife of the General Superitendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev Steve Wengam, Mrs Monica Wengam has advised would-be couples to consider the more of the beauty of their partners before they marry.



In an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu on Talklife, a TV programme which focuses on addressing social issues, the wife of the renowned Pastor said she did not consider the outward appearance of the husband when they first met on the campus of the University of Ghana.



“When I met him [Rev Wengam], I think I saw beyond him at the time. I saw that he had so passion and his vision was way bigger than him at the time…he also had a certain direction so I realised this man had focus in life…,” she said.



She said all these factors made her realise that Mr Wengam was the perfect material for marriage.



“Even my parents approved of him after meeting him…they realised he was deep in his communications and knew exactly what he wants in life…,” she added.



Mrs Monica Wengam therefore advised the young persons who are preparing to select a partner to ‘look beyond the package and see what the person has to offer’.



Watch the full interview below: