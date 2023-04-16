Look-alikes are impersonators - Medikal cautions public

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Ghanaian artist, Medikal, has spoken out against the issue of impersonation in the entertainment industry, particularly the growing trend of individuals claiming to be look-alikes of popular artists such as himself, Mr. Drew, King Promise, and Kumasi Eugene.



During his performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Xperience 2023, Medikal made it clear that these individuals are not to be mistaken for the real artistes.



"Those look-alike guys are impersonators. That's what they are," Medikal stated firmly.



"If you want to make it in this life, don't be like someone else because you can be better than them. Be your pop ur f**king self," he added.



In recent years, the issue of impersonation has become a growing concern in the entertainment industry.



With the rise of social media and online platforms, it has become easier for individuals to create fake profiles and claim to be someone else.



