London done! - Black Sherif hits Paris Fashion Week runway

Ghanaian musician and VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has continued to showcase his interest and talent in fashion by walking for Off-White at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

This is his second runway appearance after modelling for Labrum London at the 2024 London Fashion Week earlier this month.

He joined other Ghanaian models, such as Prince Brefo of ‘Free The Youth’, to display the fall/winter collection of Off-White, the clothing brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh.

The collection was designed by Ibrahim Kamara, the Image and Art Director for Off-White.

"African American culture is loud, it's optimistic, it's fun, it's cool — it's culture," Kamara said backstage.

"The Off-White woman and man is a global citizen, and I wanted to express that. It's American, it's African, it's east, it's west. It's well-traveled. It's street, and I think street is a universal language. As you travel from country to country, there's always a street energy that Off-White evokes. I wanted to push that," he added.

Black Sherif's fans and followers have praised him for his versatility and style, as he combines his music career with his fashion passion.

Check out the videos and pictures here







