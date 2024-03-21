Locally produced shows can beat foreign content if well-produced - Ivan Quashigah

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Celebrated Ghanaian filmmaker Ivan Quashigah has stated that, with the right investment, locally produced content has the potential to rival foreign content.



Speaking on a live studio discussion on Hitz FM, he asserted that the demand for foreign telenovelas and soap operas is due to the content's production quality.



Citing works commissioned by Akwaaba Magic as examples of high-quality content that meets international standards, he expressed optimism that well-produced local content could outperform foreign productions in the global market.



"If you watch all these productions that have been commissioned by Akwaaba Magic, they are high-quality productions that can be shown anywhere in the world. And so we can produce to the standards that are expected of us around the world.



"So we can't say that foreign content will be able to beat local content if it is well-produced," he said.



Ivan Quashigah added that locally produced content uniquely appeals to Ghanaians who prefer to see their own stories and culture reflected on screen.



He said that the intrinsic understanding of their own culture gives local productions an edge over foreign content.



"Ghanaians love to see themselves on the screen. They want to see their stories, and they want to be seen to be enjoying themselves. The things that are produced for them. We understand ourselves far more than any other culture.



So, yes, anything that is produced locally would sell more quickly than if you bring it from outside," he said.



The filmmaker's comments underscore the potential of Ghana's film industry to compete internationally with the right investment and recognition.



