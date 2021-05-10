Local languages in Ghanaian songs limits the reach - Frank Keys

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Austria-based Ghanaian musician, Frank Keys, has asserted that Ghana has a lot of good artistes but their songs are unable to go very far because of the language barrier.



In an interview with Dr. Cann on the Ayekoo After-Dryve show which airs on Happy98.9FM, he gave his personal opinion saying that the use of local languages in Ghanaian songs over the use of English limits the song's reach because foreigners do not understand the lyrics of the song.



Making a comparison with the Nigerian music industry he said, "Even though Nigerians also sing in their local dialect, they blend in the English and make sure that it (English) is more. With English being dominant in their songs when you bring it to the Western world, it syncs well with the people".



Frank reported that this is the reason why Nigerians are ahead of Ghanaians even though both countries are doing equally well in music.



He instanced, "Akwaboah is one of the biggest singers in Ghana but if he was singing only in twi, then it would have been more difficult promoting his music in other countries".



On this note, he advised that Ghanaians should not sway from composing music in the local dialect; however, they should try as much as possible to fuse in more English so they can promote their songs far and wide.