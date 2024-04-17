Living in Accra isn’t easy, I spend about GH¢800 daily - Kyekyeku

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku has opened up about his daily expenses since recently relocating to Accra as he prepares for the premiere of his movie titled '1957.'



He stated that since moving to Accra, the cost of living has been higher than in his usual location, Kumasi, where prices of goods and services are more affordable.



While discussing how he is coping with the cost of living, the actor disclosed that he spends approximately GH¢700 to GH¢800 daily on food, fuel, and other expenses.



“Accra is a nice place but the cost of living is something else. For Kumasi, prices of goods are average and affordable but Accra is a bit higher. An item that costs GH¢20 in Kumasi will be GH¢25 in Accra. I think the fact that it’s the capital town contributes to it.



“With my daily expenses, taking into consideration my fuel, food and other petty things, I could spend about GH¢700 to GH¢800,” Kyekyeku said during an interview with Zionfelix monitored by GhanaWeb.



When asked why he relocated from Kumasi to Accra, he responded, "I moved to Accra recently to prepare for the premiere of my movie [1957] and to get to know the people."



Kyekyeku’s movie will be premiered at the National Theatre in Accra on April 27, 2024.



