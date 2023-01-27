Listen to D Jay’s mellow new tune ‘Morning Stress’

Music of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

D Jay gets the year off to a tender start with his new song ‘Morning Stress.’



After months of lodging on some of the continent’s hottest playlists, thanks to his unforgettable 2022 hit ‘Balance It’ – which raked in over 20M streams on Boomplay alone – and later its Mr Eazi-assisted remix, D Jay is ready to deliver his next chart-topping delight: ‘Morning Stress.’



Another love song to put the singer’s feelings into perspective, ‘Morning Stress’ is an instant Afrobeat charmer, driven by a steady flow of drum loops that pave the way for D Jay’s supple intonations - one that he seeks to woo his love interest with, singing: “Baby girl, come caress me oh, caress me/Free up my mind, oh”.



Announcing ‘Morning Stress’ as his next release on Twitter two days before Christmas Day, D Jay’s new song could be well underway to become another infectious hit, following in the footsteps of his previous release, ‘Balance It’, seizing the airwaves in the process.



Last year, D Jay was one of Ghana’s breakout stars, dominating social media and the airwaves with his irresistible song ‘Balance It’ - a smooth cut that has to date accumulated over 40M streams on all digital streaming platforms.



