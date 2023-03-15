List of Despite Media employees 'bleeding' over McBrown's exit

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The news of actress Nana Ama McBrown's departure from the Despite Media Group to the Media General Group has sparked controversy among some employees of the Despite brand.



McBrown, who hosted the popular show United Showbiz on UTV, was formally unveiled as part of the Onua brand on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Media General's premises in Kanda, Accra.



However, some of her former colleagues at Despite Media have accused her of ungratefulness and disloyalty to the group for leaving to join a rival media organization.



In this article, we will explore the reactions of some Despite Media employees to McBrown's exit and the reasons behind their discontent.



Ola Micheal



Ola Michael, a presenter at the Despite Media Group, publicly accused McBrown of being ungrateful and disloyal to the group, stating that she should not have left for a competitor.



In a broadcast on Neat FM on the same day as McBrown's unveiling, Michael suggested that the actress had been reduced to a lower class due to her disloyalty, despite being given a high pedestal by the owners of the business.



Abena Moet



Abena Moet, a radio presenter at Okay FM, also joined in the criticism, stating that it was the effort of the Despite Media Group that uncovered one of McBrown's talents and groomed her to become one of Ghana's top show hosts without any "proper education."



She added that Media General should remember that the credit for McBrown's success goes to the Despite Media Group.



Kwame Nkrumah Tikese



Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, who appears to be privy to inside information, indirectly called out McBrown for being ungrateful and betraying the trust of Despite and Fadda Dickson.



He predicted that she would regret her decision to leave UTV for Onua TV, as karma would deal with her on their behalf.



Ohenenana Kwame Amoh



Ohenenana Kwame Amoh, another employee of the Despite Media Group, has also descended on Nana Ama McBrown for being ungrateful.



ADA/OGB