Music of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Lisa Yaro set to grace Ghana on monumental media tour

Musician Lisa Yaro

After working on a series of groundbreaking projects including songwriting credits on a Grammy-nominated album (Mya’s 'Smoove Jones'), multi-talented singer-songwriter Lisa Yaro is set to embark on a media tour in Ghana to meet fans, make friends in the industry, and grow her base in the country.



Known for her enchanting sound that is authentic, energetic, and captivating, Lisa Yaro is famed for her effortless ability to ignite audiences with her mesmerizing music and charm.



Lisa who was born in Kaduna, Nigeria is an established independent artist with a penchant for writing infectious tunes and relatable narratives. She has already collaborated with some of the biggest names in music - with her single ‘No Wahala’ being produced by Grammy-nominated producer, Harmony Samuels. Her most recent single ‘Biko’ is already a global hit with the song’s music video amassing almost 700,000 views on YouTube.



Lisa notes that her affinity for Ghana was a love at first sight after previously visiting the country in 2018. She further states she always knew she wanted to come back here and immediately put plans in motion with her team to make that happen. Now the time has come.



"I visited Ghana and spent New Year’s there in 2018, fell in love with the people and the hospitality. While there, I attended Afrochella and appreciated the celebration of music they displayed. Wanted to come back to show my appreciation and share my music with the place I fell in love with," Lisa commenting on love affair with Ghana.



Lisa’s tour in Ghana will happen between 23-25th February 2021.



