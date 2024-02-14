Lipstick Queens return for another captivating performance on February 16

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

The wonderful reception of patrons at the Corridor Gardens Restaurant & Bar at East Legon in Accra to the Lipstick Queens when they played there on February 2, 2024, suggested a repeat show would be highly welcome.



So, by popular request, the all-female band would climb the stage again at the venue on Friday, February 16 to entertain their newly won fans.



It was a really good time for all at the earlier performance where the ladies rolled out an expansive repertoire of Highlife, Reggae, Afrobeats, R&B, and more to the delight of the fans who danced their hearts out.



There was cordial interaction between the musicians and the new friends they made on the night, and that’s why both sides are eager to get together again.



“Some people assume we pull crowds simply because we are women. That’s not the case. People like us because we play well. We give them the good vibes they expect anytime they come to our shows. That’s what pulls them to us,” says the band’s co-leader, Sita Korley.



Some discerning music fans who had been pulled to the band by way of their good playing recommended them to the management of Corridor Gardens. That resulted in the lively February 2 gig.



The Lipstick Queens are made up of Vida ‘Manye 1’ Ofoli (percussion, flute), Ruby Nunoo and Abigail Tetteh (lead vocals), Sita Korley (keyboards), Abena Pomaa (guitar), Winifred Thompson (bass), and Abigail Aniapam (drums).



They have been together since 2014 and have developed a cohesion that makes fans snap their fingers, tap their feet, or hit the dance floor anytime the ladies strike up a tune. They’ve had audiences grooving to their music in far-off places like South Africa, France, and Belgium.



They say they are looking forward to the Corridor Gardens program on February 16 because the patrons showed them so much love the last time they were there, and they want to make them happy again.



“We cherish anyone who cherishes our music. We do what we do for the delight of the fans. We love it when they respond positively to us. That’s why we put in our best at every gig,” stated co-leader Vida ‘Manye 1’ Ofoli."