Lions, tigers, mambas: American tourists talk about expectations upon arrival in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two American tourists have opened up about their expectations when they flew into Ghana for holidays.



According to the duo, they had thoughts that they were flying into a jungle and so they expected to see wild animals like lions and tigers upon arrival.



“We kind of talked about it, since I got off the plane, I thought there was going to be lions, tigers, bears, hunters…,” one of them said.



“In 2023?” the 3FM host who was interacting with them asked with shock, to which the guest responded: “Oh bro, black mambas…”



He continued by sharing the reality he had come to meet: “But totally nothing, I was looking at trees but what I seen was people hard at work at all times to be able to provide and I see back home, we take a lot of these things for granted.”



He also spoke about privileges that people in America enjoyed recounting how a litle girl came to eat the remainder of his food at a local restaurant, which food ordinarily would have been thrashed back in the states.



His other colleague confirmed the misconceptions when he had his take: “I was getting text messages whiles I was here, ‘hey, have you seen a lion.’



“When you grow up in America and you don’t go see other countries, it is so easy as an American to just be entrenched in America and think the outside workd does not exist,” he stressed.



Watch their exchange on 3FM



