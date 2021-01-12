Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Lionel Richie influenced Playboy - Dada Hafco

Musician Dada Hafco

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Dada Hafco has disclosed that his latest single ‘Playboy’ was inspired by American singer and songwriter, Lionel Richie.



According to Dada Hafco, an interview granted by the American star was all he needed to write the classic single.



“In the interview, he made me know that a man can look fearful and angry and make threats. He can pick up a gun and cause fear amongst all around him.



But when he hears the little voice of a woman, especially one he loves, he puts down the weapon. Soon, the once fearful man becomes calm because of the woman”, he told Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show.



Complimenting his song writing prowess, Doctar Cann asked the musician what inspired his writings. The musician noted that things around him motivate his writings.



Using his song ‘My Story’ as an example, the musician said, “God will change my story was a song I composed to encourage and let people know no condition is permanent”.



On his authority when one makes such music, it is easier for both music lovers and the ordinary person to relate to.