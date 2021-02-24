Music of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Linda of 'The Angels' fame bounces back with 'Fa ho die'

play videoGhanaian gospel singer, Linda

COBSAM Records unleashes this new one from Linda of The Angels fame.



It has been a while since music lovers heard from her and this one here will surely blow their minds off.



The female singer shows her talent in the gospel music industry and this record she has released is titled "Fa Ho Die", which is a Twi phrase translated as 'Freedom'.



Her message talks about the freedom in worshipping God.



She expressed in the song that the Maker of the heavens and earth has so much to offer if one could truly rely on him.



The record label is based in Amsterdam and the artiste is based in Ghana.



The song was produced by Big Mario and the music video directed by Wasty Bone.







