Lilwin to premiere 'A Country Called Ghana' movie at National Theatre

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: GNA

The highly anticipated "A Country Called Ghana" movie project by Ghanaian actor and producer Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is set to premiere at the National Theatre on Friday, May 17, 2024.



It will be the first premiere of many, as the KNUST CCB Auditorium in Kumasi will host the second premiere on Saturday, May 25, 2024.



Directed by Fiifi Ghabin, the movie features Nollywood stars Ramsey Noauh, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, popularly known as 'Awilo Sharp Sharp.'



The storyline of "A Country Called Ghana" demonstrated how the West tried to influence Ghanaian culture but was met with some resistance.



The comical movie sees Kwadwo Nkansah as an English interpreter in the local community, where indigenes had little education.



Speaking in an interview, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin disclosed that the movie shoot has entered its final days and that he was elated to have the Nigerian actors in the movie.



"We are in the last days of shooting the movie, and we are already getting set to premiere the movie around the country. This movie project has been tailored to meet Netflix standards, and we are vigorously working towards

coming out with quality content.



"Most of the videos going around about the movie are not part of the storyline, so I urge Ghanaians to come support me on the day of the premiere and have a chance to interact with the cast," he said.



Sunyani will host the last premiere of the movie on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, at the Eubsett Hotel.



Early tickets are currently on sale, with Standard for GHC200 and VIP for GHC500 (713*33*33#).



The red carpet event for all the premieres starts at 6:00 p.m., while the movie premieres at 8:00 p.m. local time.