Lilwin teams up with Lasmid on 'Y3b3 Y3 Yie' single

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah has released another soul-catching and uplifting motivational single titled "Y3b3 Y3 Yie."



The song, which features reigning New Artiste of the Year Lasmid, triggers a spirit of hope for the hopeless and represents a breath of new life.



The new single produced by renowned beatmaker Apya comes along with some hard-hitting kicks and is incorporated with guitars, violins, drums, and electronic keyboard sounds.



The duet between Lilwin and Lasmid on the new tune sounds refreshing, with the latter dropping some astounding vocals.



The lyrics of the song are uplifting, taking one's spirits from gloomy states to a better understanding of God’s undying love for believers and how he demonstrates his prowess even in difficult times.



Accompanying this song is a lyric video for easy consumption and appreciation.



The song "Y3b3 Y3 Yie" is available on YouTube and all streaming platforms.



