Lilwin purchases 14 plots of land for establishment of film village in Ashanti Region

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician, LilWin, has recently made a significant real estate investment.



He has acquired 14 plots of land to establish the Weezy Empire Film Village in Kwamang-Boaman, located in the Ashanti region of Ghana.



In a video circulating on social media and seen by GhanaWeb, LilWin took the media on an exclusive tour of the new film village. The facility includes traditional sets, standby materials for constructing movie sets, and a dedicated crew to assist with film productions.



Additionally, LilWin intends to use the film village for shooting other media projects, such as talk shows and interviews, and as a training ground for aspiring filmmakers. He has already commenced his first movie project at the venue.



LilWin's initiative aims to revitalize the Ghanaian film industry, which has faced challenges in recent years. His hope is that the film village will lead to an increase in both the quantity and quality of movies produced in the country.



Kwadwo Nkansah, professionally known as LilWin, is a Ghanaian multi-talented artist, musician, actor, and comedian.



He is also the founder and director of the Great Minds International School in Kumasi, a non-profit institution he established to provide quality education to underprivileged children.



In 2023, LilWin announced his candidacy as an independent candidate for the Afigya Kwabre South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti region, where he will compete against the incumbent NPP MP and Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo.



