Lilwin is full of himself – Maame Esi Forson

Young Ghanaian comedienne, Maame Esi Forson is disgusted about how Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin talked to her some time back.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, she pointed out that the actor has a bumptious attitude.



Maame Esi stressed that Lilwin is full of himself and she didn’t like the way he communicated to her via phone some time ago.



According to her, the popular actor wanted her to be part of the characters of his ‘Cocoa Season’ series, but failed to properly communicate details of her role in the movie.



She believes some of the actors he called declined to be part of his project because of how he talked to them.



Maame Esi revealed that Lilwin was not ready to pay her.



The 23-year-old comedienne averred that Lilwin explained to her that she needs to sacrifice by using her resources.





