Source: GNA

Lilwin, Kumerica Stars to embark on peace walk ahead of elections

The is walk slated for Sunday, November 29, 2020

Ghanaian actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin” has called for the need for neutrals and influential people to spread the message of peace, hope and unity ahead of the December 7 elections.



The highly-rated performer is set to walk together with a host of "Kumerica" stars, parliamentary candidates, party officials and faithful in a peace walk dubbed “Kpookeke Kumerica Peace Walk with Lilwin."



In an interview with GNA Entertainment ahead of the walk slated for Sunday, November 29, 2020, Lilwin encouraged all across the political divide to join his campaign in promoting peace.



“I see us celebrities as peacemakers and it very crucial we stress the importance of peace and unity ahead of the elections.



“It is an important step for celebrities who are not attached to any political parties to lead this campaign because our messages would be received in good faith and I encourage all across the political landscape to partake in the walk in their respective party paraphernalia.



“We are at a crucial stage in our democracy and I believe I am obliged as a celebrity to preach peace as a peaceful election would lead to a prosperous Ghana,’’ he said.



The Peace Walk would start from Pankrono Roman School Park, Kumasi to Suame Roundabout with Kumerican musicians including Strongman, Yaa Jackson, YPee, Oseikrom Sikanii, among others.



The peace walk would be climaxed with a musical concert in the evening.

