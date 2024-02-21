'LilWin should have featured Kyeiwaa, Dr. Likee in his project and not Ramsey Nouah and co’ – Avram

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socialite, Avram Ben Moshe, has argued that Kwadwo Nkansah (LilWin)’s decision to work with Nigerian actors in his bid to revamp the Kumawood industry isn’t a smart move.



He stressed that it would’ve been more appropriate to bring Kumawood legends like Kyeiwaa, Mercy Asiedu, Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Dr. Likee, and many others on board.



Earlier while addressing netizens after welcoming the Nollywood actors into the country, LilWin took to his Instagram and stated that the Netflix ‘star-studded’ project was aimed at bringing back the love for Ghanaian movies.



However, Aram Moshe insists LilWin shouldn’t have brought in actors from the ‘already established’ Nigerian movie industry.



He said LilWin’s quest to ‘bring back the love’ for Ghanaian movies would be more understanding if it were strictly spearheaded by Ghanaian movie legends.



“Kwadwo has brought in Nigerian actors and I am telling him the painful truth that this isn’t the right time for this. He was supposed to have rather revived the ailing Kumawood industry with local actors. The Nigerian movie industry is already standing on its feet but LilWin just wanted to prove to us that he will opt for Nigerians if Ghanaians refuse to stare in his movies. He wanted to prove that if his colleagues did not want to unite and push the movie industry forward, he would do it.



“If I were Kwadwo, I would have featured some Kumawood movie stars and legends such as, Kyeiwaa, Dr. Likee, Mercy Asiedu, Agya Koo, Oboy Siki, and co. If I were him, I would’ve solved my differences with those that I have issues with and revived Kumawood with them together. I’m not scared to tell him the truth,” he stated in an interview with UK TV.



The ‘Common Sense family’ leader also recalled instances where some local actors bemoaned the preferential treatment usually given to these Nollywood stars whenever they are in Ghana for movie projects.



“It got to a point Kumawood brought in these Nigerian stars and paid them more than Ghanaian actors and this created issues. The likes of Aki and Paw Paw and Co, were paid heavily. They were lodged in more expensive hotels,” he added.







Background



The actors, Ramsey Noah and Victor Osuagwu fondly referred to as ‘Awilo Sharp Sharp’ and Charles Awurum, arrived in Ghana on Monday, February 19, 2024, for the scheduled project amidst massive public reactions.



LilWin welcomed them at the Kotoka International Airport, where they were treated to a rousing welcome from fans spotted at the premises.



EB/NOQ