LilWin's wife clears the air on 'single mother' comment amid rumours of marital problems

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The wife of popular Kumawood actor and musician LilWin has come out to explain her controversial post on TikTok, where she referred to herself as a ‘single mother’.



Maame Serwaa sparked rumours of marital problems when she called herself a single mother on TikTok in January. She had said she was struggling to take care of her three kids and work in the US.



The post sparked rumours that her marriage with LilWin was on the rocks and that he was cheating on her with other women. Maame Serwaa responded, saying that she was not bothered by her husband's actions.



However, in a live video on social media on her birthday, February 25, 2024, Maame Serwaa denied that there was any problem in her marriage.



Making this known on her TikTok handle, Maame Serwaa said she was only expressing the challenges she faces as a mother of three living in the United States.



She said that being the sole guardian of her children in a foreign country was very difficult and that she needed God's blessing for her hustle.



She also slammed the bloggers and netizens who twisted her words and made it seem like she was unhappy with her husband.



“There’s a reason why I said what I said. If you’re the only one looking after the kids in this country, it’s the same as being a single mother. Anyone who lives abroad knows that living in the United States as a single mother is very difficult.



“That’s all I said, but bloggers and people on social media ran with it and painted me like I had said something bad,” she stated.



She said that LilWin was fulfilling his duties and that she was proud of him.



She however added that it wasn’t easy for her to look after the children alone.



“As much as my husband performs his responsibilities as a man of the house, I have to take care of the children and their well-being; from their feeding to their education, it’s all on me. It’s not easy being the only one working and looking after the kids,” she said.



Maame Serwaa and LilWin have been married for two years now and have three children together. Maame Serwaa also has stepsons from the actor's previous marriage.



Watch the video here







ID/ADG



