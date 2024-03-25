LilWin ready to apologise to Martha Ankomah but says he's unperturbed about the lawsuit

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has expressed his willingness to apologise to his colleague Martha Ankomah if an apology becomes a measure for their impasse to be resolved amicably.



He admitted that, as individuals in the same profession, there will be one or two misunderstandings. However, he knows that there is love among the actors in the movie industry.



LilWin, speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV monitored by GhanaWeb, indicated that it would not be a problem for him to apologise to Martha over his comments about her personality.



“Even the president apologises, so how much more me? That will not be a problem..." he said.



LilWin further disclosed that he is not perturbed about the legal suit, stating that he was not sued for engaging in armed robbery or murder.



“I am not worried because if you are imprisoned for stealing or committing murder, that’s a disgrace. But once it has to do with the work, there is no problem," he said.



Martha Ankomah sued LilWin for denigrating her reputation following his scathing attacks launched at her earlier on social media.



In Martha’s writ of summons, she argued that the statements by the actor, among other things, were lies published with malicious intent.



She is seeking damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the said defamatory statements made by LilWin.



LilWin, without provocation, on February 8, 2024, went on a social media tirade against Martha Ankomah for allegedly consistently turning down offers from movie directors to feature in Kumawood - the Twi movie industry.



