LilWin narrates how he survived near-fatal accident

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actor cum politician, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has opened up about how he survived a near-fatal accident that raised the eyebrows of the public.



According to his narration, the car had himself, his driver, and a child who attended his school and was unwell so they were searching for a pharmaceutical shop to buy medicine.



He noted that their quest to get drugs at a pharmaceutical shop in the town failed so they had to move to a different place to obtain it but the driver was speeding on their way due to the fear of the child dying because of the ailment.



LilWin disclosed that the driver who is not well-versed in driving ended up colliding with a tricycle but thankfully none of them sustained an injury however, their vehicle got damaged in the process.



“On my way home, the accident occurred. I was not the one driving the car; it was a guy called Kwame Success. One of our students was not feeling well, so, we were going to buy him medicine at the pharmaceutical shop. Most of the shops we visited had closed. So he was moving to another town and on his way he was speeding to get to his destination earlier and also due to the fear that the child would die.



"He is not good at driving though. So, in the course of the movement, the car collided with a tricycle and the car got damaged. I was not worried because we wanted to save the child’s life. Those in the car didn’t sustain any injury but it was the tricycle rider who was injured,” LilWin said in a video shared on the social media page and posted by Express GHTV on their YouTube channel.



He indicated that he took care of the injured tricycle driver for his treatment at the hospital and bought him a new tricycle to continue his work.



“I took the tricycle driver to the hospital for treatment and now he has fully recovered. I can't let him be jobless due to the accident so I bought him a new tricycle.”



Background



Kwadwo Nkansah recently faced a life-threatening car accident.



Sharing a photograph of his severely damaged car on both his Instagram and Facebook profiles, LilWin revealed the harrowing incident to his followers on Sunday, October 29, 2023.



The accident itself occurred on October 15, 2023, though LilWin chose to share the image of his wrecked vehicle several days later.



Captioning his post, LilWin expressed deep gratitude to God for sparing his life. The image, which displayed the once-sleek black car in a completely mangled state, caused shockwaves not only among his dedicated fan base but also within the entertainment industry.



Despite the absence of location details for the accident, LilWin's fans and well-wishers were relieved to learn that he survived such an ordeal and continues to share his journey to recovery with them.



