LilWin embarks on Netflix movie project

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: gna.org.gh

Ghanaian movie star Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin is set to embark on a Netflix-standard movie project with some top Nigerian movie stars.



The movie titled “A Country Called Ghana” is expected to feature a mix of Ghanaian and Nigerian movie stars in a captivating storyline.



On Monday, LilWin welcomed some of Nollywood’s finest actors at the Kotoka International Airport, including Ramsey Noah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, popularly known as “Awilo Sharp Sharp”.



Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, LilWin said this move of inviting Nigerian movie stars was to ignite the love for Ghanaian local movies.



“I just established my film village in Kumasi, and this is my first step towards embarking on a movie project that meets the Netflix standard.



“I want to contribute my quota to the upliftment of the Ghanaian movie industry, which is why I am investing in various movie projects,” he said.



LilWin noted that the upcoming “A Country Called Ghana” project will be shot over one month.



“I am very passionate about the rise of the movie industry because it is the movie that made me, and I can’t watch it sink.



“This one is even going to be bigger than the “Mr. President” movie project, which I shot last year, and I encourage corporate bodies to come on board and support it,” he stated.



LilWin stated that his dream is to move up to Hollywood, and he believed this was the right move to get global attention for Ghanaian movies.



The full cast of “A Country Called Ghana” will meet the press on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the F2 Hotel and Apartment in Kumasi.