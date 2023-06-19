LilWin compares Big Akwes to fictional alien from Hollywood movie

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

The heated exchange between Kumawood actors Big Akwes and Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin on the June 17, 2023, episode of United Showbiz on UTV, took an unexpected turn as it transformed into a comical moment.



Following the intense confrontation, LilWin couldn't resist injecting some humour into the situation and decided to share his playful mockery on Instagram.



He compared Big Akwes' appearance to that of an alien from the Predator movie, adding a light-hearted twist to the tension.



In a humorous photo he posted alongside an image of the Predator alien, the striking resemblance between the two was evident.



Big Akwes had his locks tied on the sides of his hair, resembling the distinctive style of the Predators.



The exchange between the two actors had escalated during a panel discussion on the show, involving other guests.



Big Akwes had expressed his reluctance to engage in charity work, citing concerns about the attention and rewards that often accompany such acts.



He even went on to mention instances where individuals regretted their past charitable actions.



Interrupting him, LilWin accused Big Akwes of hypocrisy and challenged him to provide evidence to support his claims.



This sparked fury in Big Akwes, leading him to respond with abusive words and recount a personal experience involving an orphanage near Offinso as the reason behind his decision to give up on charity work.



The tension between the two actors reached a boiling point, prompting the show's host, MzGee, to call for a break in order to diffuse the situation.





