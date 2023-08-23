LilWin begs Otumfuo to destool more chiefs to bring sanity

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has praised the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for destooling some chiefs in the Asante Kingdom for gross insubordination.



Speaking on Angel Fm in an interview with Ike the Unpredictable, LilWin pleaded with the Asantehene to destool more of them as some are said to bringing about confusion in the communities they serve.



“I have seen our overlord, Otumfuo, destooling some chiefs. I think it is long overdue. They create confusion, you sit on a prestigious Asante stool yet you sell a parcel of land to one person and again sell it to another person after the first person has paid you,” he claimed



According to him, the activities of these chiefs tarnish the image of the Otumfuo.



“When they do that it affects Otumfuo and people begin to call his name. So, as he has started this, I know the chief of my hometown is nearing destoolment.



He personally requested that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II check the Chief of his hometown Boaman because he smells some rot in his dealings.