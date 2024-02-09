LilWin asked to apologize to Martha Ankomah for making a private issue public

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran film director, Frank Fiifi Gharbin has called on Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, to render an apology to actress, Martha Ankomah for making derogatory remarks about her in public.



According to him, LilWin’s decision to chastise Martha Ankomah publicly over an issue that is meant to be kept private was a step in the wrong direction and does not speak well of him.



He stated that he had no idea about LilWin’s public rant and was a bit disappointed when he got to know that the actor had made the issue known on social media.



“This is the showbiz industry so anything can happen but my concern is that what I told him [LilWin] was a secret, it was not meant for the public. I was not even aware when the issue became public, it’s a bit worrying. I think LilWin should apologize to Martha Ankomah to settle the issue,” he said while speaking in an interview with Hitz FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Frank Fiifi Gharbin also called on Martha Ankomah to feature in the movie they are shooting to let people know that she has no bad intent towards the Kumawood.



“Because of this, I want Martha Ankomah to feature in the movie to foster Ghana and Nigeria's collaboration in the movie industry. In the movie we are shooting we are using Ghana and Nigeria acts so I would like her to come and partake in it,” he stated.



Recently, LilWin spoke furiously and fumed about why Martha Ankomah rejected his request to feature in a movie and slammed her for disrespecting Kumawood's movie.



“Martha, those who are richer than you are rather humble and respect themselves a lot. Do you honestly call yourself a star? Who knows you? What do you have?



"I don’t even know why GTP bypassed the likes of McBrown, Mercy Asiedu and co, and made Martha Ankomah their brand ambassador. The likes of Van Vicker, Roselyn Ngissah and co, do not do these things. They even work with us. They shoot Kumawood movies. I’m still amazed that you made such statements, were you drunk?"



He continued, “Patience Ozorkwor came to Kumasi to shoot a movie. Aki and Pawpaw, Mr. Ibu and the rest came down to shoot a movie here. But for people like you, who call yourselves refined actors; how many times do these Nigerians come to Ghana to shoot movies? They are the ones who rather send for you guys.”



Meanwhile, Martha Ankomah is yet to respond to LilWin’s claims for rejecting to act in the Kumawood.



Since the issue became public, social media has been buzzing with wild reactions with some netizens sharing their opinions on LilWin’s public outburst.



SB/BB