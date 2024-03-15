LilWin annouces release dates for 'A Country Called Ghana'

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor and producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, alias LilWin has announced that his upcoming movie "A Country Called Ghana" will premiere in May 2024.



The movie began shooting in February 2024 and will feature a star-studded cast, including popular Nollywood actors Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu.



The film has been a subject of considerable anticipation among fans, who are eager to see the collaboration between Ghanaian and Nigerian talent.



LilWin said in an interview that it was targeted at the popular streaming platform Netflix, hence the need to feature talent from Nigeria.



During the shoot, LilWin had been dropping snippets and scenes from the upcoming movie.



However, in a recent interview, he disclosed that the snippets were just to build anticipation and were not part of the main movie.



On March 13, LilWin announced on his Instagram handle that "A Country Called Ghana" would premiere across Accra and Kumasi on the fifth and sixth of May, 2024.



"A Country called Ghana, we shall premiere it on the 5th and 6th, Accra and Kumasi," he posted.



The announcement has generated buzz from fans and followers in Ghana and Nigeria.



View the post below





ID/Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here