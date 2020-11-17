Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Lil Win's PRO replies Ola Michael

Okyeame Akwaada Nyame, Public Relations Officer for popular Ghanaian actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has taken a swipe at Ola Micheal for saying Lilwin can not call himself an Executive Film Producer.



This development comes after the movie producer said Lil Win knows nothing about movie production and might lack some technical abilities.



But according to Akwaada Nyame, Ola Micheal has no right to say Lil Win has not got the expertise to be an Executive Film Producer.



He replied Ola Micheal in a long Facebook post, "In films, the executive producer generally contributes to the film's budget and their involvement depends on the project, with some simply securing funds and others involved in the filmmaking process.



"So the Executive Producer is not the story writer or the director but secures funds for the Project.



"And on the matter of if cocoa season can help revive the movie industry. Bro, even the online Short films on YouTube have made the movie industry stable and if not for that some actors and actresses won’t be heard.



"Please you know this better than I do big brother, take off the Lens of he is too known and let the truth be for once.



"Lil Win reigns like him or not."



Lil Win is expected to outdoor his much-awaited movie "Cocoa Season" in the coming months which features numerous movie and music stars.





