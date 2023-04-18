Lil Win offers wheelchairs, cash to physically challenged persons

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as "Lil Win" has donated 16 wheelchairs to some physically challenged persons in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



The donation was part of Lil Win's Street Disability Project, where he gave out an amount of GHC 1000 and wheelchairs to relieve the plight of some people living with disabilities.



Speaking on the sidelines of the donation, the award-winning actor said he embarked on this project as part of activities celebrating his 36th birthday.



"As part of my birthday celebrations, I decided to spend time with the physically challenged in our society, make some cash donations, and also give them new wheelchairs.



"I received numerous birthday gifts from people, and I have also generated revenue from digital platforms, so I decided to share them with some disabled persons as part of my social responsibility," Lil Win said.



Lil Win was grateful to all his fans who had supported him during his decade of stardom and revealed his intention of doing more for society.



Lil Win, who is the owner of Great Minds International School in Offinso Ahenkro in Ashanti Region, has won multiple awards in both the music and acting industry since he came onto the scene a decade ago.